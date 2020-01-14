Patriots Insider Has Telling Report On Tom Brady’s Gillette Stadium Suite

There won’t be a free agent more polarizing than Tom Brady this upcoming offseason, as the six-time Super Bowl champion may actually leave the New England Patriots. In fact, the latest update on him isn’t too promising for fans in Foxborough.

New England suffered an upset loss to Tennessee on Wild Card Weekend. Brady struggled mightily during that game, but to be fair, the offense was lifeless for the majority of the season.

It doesn’t sound like Brady has any plans to retire, especially after losing so early in the postseason to the Titans.

While there’s no telling where he’ll sign during free agency, it appears the Brady family has made a few notable moves.

According to WEEI radio host Greg Hill, the Brady suite at Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out. The family has also moved into their new home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

From WEEI:

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where (Gisele Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” he said. Hill added: “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

Maybe this would be considered reading too much into his future decision, but it’s certainly interesting to see how Brady is managing this chapter of his life.

Do you think Brady will re-sign with the Patriots, or will the future Hall of Famer join another franchise?