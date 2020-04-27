Patriots Insider Makes Team’s Thoughts On Cam Newton Clear

Cam Newton needs a new home – and the Patriots need to replace Tom Brady. But it doesn’t appear New England has any interest in signing the former Panthers QB.

Newton’s injury issues remain a major concern for teams around the league. And it certainly appears the former MVP peaked a few years ago as his play has drastically declined as of late.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have had a massive offseason, losing the Brady sweepstakes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham appears poised to take over the reins for the New England offense in 2020.

There was prior speculation Bill Belichick could make a run after Newton this off-season. The Patriots currently have the best odds to sign Newton.

Which team will Cam Newton be on Week 1 of the 2020 season? Patriots +250

Jaguars +350

Broncos +600

Steelers +800

Seahawks +1000

Cardinals +1200https://t.co/NxTb46k8Bu Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers pic.twitter.com/QThgI9RFCF — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2020

But Patriots insider Jeff Howe clarified Monday there’s no interest from the Patriots.

FYI nothing has changed here. The Patriots haven't shown any interest in signing Cam Newton, per source. https://t.co/z4s67JOSC6 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

The Patriots are in an interesting situation. With Brady out the door, it’s unclear what New England will look like next season.

Early reports indicate this could be a major rebuilding year for Belichick, allowing the organization to make a run at Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Either is bound to be a long-term franchise quarterback.

But for now, it appears the Patriots are moving forward with Stidham. As for Newton, he’s still on the free-agent board.