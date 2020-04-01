Last week, Tom Brady took the NFL world by surprise when he announced his plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback inked a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. He’ll earn $50 million with an additional $9 million built into the contract with incentives.

After Brady announced his plans to move on from the Patriots, Bill Belichick and company were left with a massive hole to fill. According to the latest report from Patriots insider Jeff Howe, Belichick already knows who his next quarterback will be.

Howe reported second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham has the “inside track” to the starting job. He’ll reportedly take over for Brady “barring unforeseen circumstances.”

Let’s update our offseason to-do list for the Patriots https://t.co/g8HZtewxoT — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 1, 2020

Stidham shined in the preseason for the Patriots, but saw little action during the 2019 campaign.

When he finally did see the field, the former Baylor and Auburn quarterback completed 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and one interception.

New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. However, before the start of the 2018 season, NFL analysts projected him as a first-round prospect.

He has first-round talent, but Auburn’s offense didn’t give him the chance to prove much. He’ll have the chance to prove what he can do during the 2020 season – as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

No pressure.