Patriots Insider Names The Best QB At Practice Today

Tom Brady isn’t going to be walking through the doors to lead the Patriots on offense this year. Fortunately for Bill Belichick, there are three intriguing options at quarterback for him to choose from.

New England acquired Cam Newton earlier this offseason with the hope that he could potentially revitalize his career. And yet, it doesn’t sound like he has the inside track for the starting job.

Since the edge isn’t going to Newton right now, then it would have to go to Jarrett Stidham, right? Apparently the second-year quarterback hasn’t looked that sharp yet in camp. However, the Patriots are seeing solid play from one of their three quarterbacks.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the best quarterback during Tuesday’s practice was none other than Brian Hoyer. He reportedly had the two best deep throws in practice.

Daniels added that Newton wasn’t too far behind and is clearly catching up with the playbook. This bodes well for the former MVP, as he could eventually take over the reigns as the team’s starter.

As for Stidham, the Auburn product struggled during practice today. He threw a total of three interceptions, which obviously isn’t what Patriots fans want to hear.

Best QB at practice today? I’d go with Brian Hoyer. He had two deep throws that were money. Both were the best passes of the day. Newton wasn’t that far behind. You can tell he’s catching up with the playbook. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 18, 2020

Hoyer appeared in limited action for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, throwing for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

This is going to be Hoyer’s third stint with the Patriots. He might not be the flashiest name on the roster, but he should provide stability for the team if Newton or Stidham isn’t ready to start by Week 1.