Patriots Insider Offers Unfortunate Update On Running Back Damien Harris

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots warms up before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have practiced without running back Damien Harris this week. He's currently dealing with an illness.

ESPN's Mike Reiss announced on Friday that Harris' absence will continue for at least another day.

With Harris' status for Week 9 in doubt, there's a very real possibility the Patriots will be shorthanded at running back this Sunday.

Even if Harris somehow returns for Sunday's game, Rhamondre Stevenson will be the top running back for New England. He has 558 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries this season.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. could potentially play a role in this Sunday's game. He was a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The fourth option on New England's depth chart is Kevin Harris. Like Strong, he was drafted by the Patriots this year.

New England will release its final injury report for Week 9 in the coming hours.