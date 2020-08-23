The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Insider Shares Telling Update On The QB Competition

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton at practice.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots gestures during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

Cam Newton appears to be inching closer toward the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job as September approaches.

The Patriots have three quarterbacks competing for playing time right now. Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Newton have all been getting reps at practice.

Bill Belichick admitted that a multi-quarterback system could be in play.

“I always say I’ll do what’s best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would certainly consider that…If it helps us win, I would consider anything,” Belichick said.

Stidham has been sidelined lately with an injury, though, and Newton appears to be moving closer to legitimate QB1 status. He reportedly “heavily controlled” the practice reps on Sunday.

Newton and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seem to be developing a relationship, too. The duo reportedly connected on several passes on Sunday.

Some have speculated that Belichick would go with Stidham or Hoyer to open the season, as it could take time for him to get comfortable with Newton.

However, it sounds like Newton is getting a better feel for the Patriots’ system with each practice session. At this point, it would be surprising if he’s not under center Week 1.

New England opens the 2020 regular season against Miami on Sunday, Sept. 13.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.