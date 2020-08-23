Patriots Insider Shares Telling Update On The QB Competition

Cam Newton appears to be inching closer toward the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job as September approaches.

The Patriots have three quarterbacks competing for playing time right now. Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Newton have all been getting reps at practice.

Bill Belichick admitted that a multi-quarterback system could be in play.

“I always say I’ll do what’s best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would certainly consider that…If it helps us win, I would consider anything,” Belichick said.

Stidham has been sidelined lately with an injury, though, and Newton appears to be moving closer to legitimate QB1 status. He reportedly “heavily controlled” the practice reps on Sunday.

Cam Newton was 28 of 39 and heavily controlled the practice reps. He’s sustained momentum from the end of last week. Hoyer was 15 of 21 with an interception. Stidham didn’t participate in team drills due to the hip injury. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 23, 2020

Newton and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seem to be developing a relationship, too. The duo reportedly connected on several passes on Sunday.

Cam Newton completed seven passes to Julian Edelman today, far and away the best connection he has displayed with a receiver during any practice in camp. Edelman was also giving Newton some tips during a side session today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 23, 2020

Some have speculated that Belichick would go with Stidham or Hoyer to open the season, as it could take time for him to get comfortable with Newton.

However, it sounds like Newton is getting a better feel for the Patriots’ system with each practice session. At this point, it would be surprising if he’s not under center Week 1.

New England opens the 2020 regular season against Miami on Sunday, Sept. 13.