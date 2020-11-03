Leading up to this afternoon’s leaguewide deadline, there were plenty of Stephon Gilmore trade rumors to sift through.

The New England Patriots reportedly let it be known they were willing to trade their top cover man, who is signed through the 2021 season. But because of Gilmore’s abilities and the fact he has another year under team control, the price for the cornerback would not have been cheap.

New England wound up not moving Gilmore, with a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford being the only thing the Patriots did before the deadline. It seems no one was able to meet their reported asking price for the two-time All-Pro, which was a first-round pick and a player.

However, Boston Herald Patriots insider Karen Guregian says a trade was closer than you might have thought. Apparently, New England ultimately just decided to gauge the market on Gilmore, who is recovering from a minor knee injury which kept him out of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sources tell me nothing got real close on a Stephon Gilmore trade. The Pats likely did due diligence to see what kind of return they could get on their best asset. Gilmore also has a legitimate knee injury, although not a significant one. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) November 3, 2020

Since signing a five-year, $65 million contract with New England in 2017, Gilmore has been worth every penny. He has made the Pro Bowl and been voted All-Pro each of the last two seasons.

In 2019, the former South Carolina star led the NFL in interceptions (six) and passes defensed (20). The year before, Gilmore intercepted a pair of passes during the Patriots’ run to a Super Bowl victory.

New England is set to take on the New York Jets next Monday night.