Patriots Insider Shoots Down Latest Tom Brady Rumor

For the first time in his NFL career it seems like Tom Brady could actually leave the New England Patriots. And yet, it’s too early to determine what the future has in store for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Earlier this week, there was a report that the Brady suite at Gillette Stadium was cleaned out in a “way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

There has also been some chatter about the Brady family moving into their new home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Well, it appears there is a huge issue with that rumor.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, the Brady family doesn’t own a house in Connecticut.

“Why don’t I tell you what I know. They don’t have a house in Connecticut. That’s it,” Curran revealed on Boston Sports Tonight. “It’s something that I was told a few weeks ago. I never had an occasion to share it because there was a lot going on with the football games.”

Here’s what Curran had to say about the recent rumor involving Tom Brady:

💬@tomecurran disputes the reports of Tom Brady having a house in Connecticut pic.twitter.com/gsz6fJBQFH — Boston Sports Tonight (@NBCSBST) January 15, 2020

This information from Curran would go completely against WEEI host Greg Hill’s report on the Brady family moving from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

It’s rare that a player with Brady’s resume reaches the open market, but that’s exactly what will happen this offseason. As a result, there will be constant discussions about every move he makes.

We’ll continue proving updates on Brady as we’re only two months away from the start of free agency.