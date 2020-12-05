The Patriots Released A Wide Receiver In Surprising Move

The New England Patriots have released a wide receiver they traded for a just a couple of weeks ago.

In a surprising move on Saturday, New England cut ties with 24-year-old wide receiver Isaiah Ford. The young wide receiver was acquired by the Patriots at the NFL trade deadline in November.

Ford, a seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2017, began his career in Miami. He played for the Dolphins from 2017 until 2020.

New England traded a conditional seventh-round NFL Draft pick for Ford at the NFL trade deadline. The Patriots’ wide receivers unit has lacked depth this year with Julian Edelman out due to injury. Some expected Ford to provide the unit with a possible boost.

That didn’t happen, though. Instead, Ford is being released a couple of weeks after he was traded for.

“The Patriots have released WR Isaiah Ford today. Acquired for a late-round pick at the trade deadline, as insurance for N’Keal Harry, he was leapfrogged by Donte Moncrief,” ESPN NFL insider Mike Reiss tweeted on Saturday.

The Patriots are coming off an upset win against the Cardinals.

New England is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.