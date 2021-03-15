Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Patriots Today

The NFL’s unofficial free agency period is underway on Monday afternoon and one team is off to the races when it comes to spending.

In somewhat surprising fashion, that team is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have rarely spent big money in free agency over the years, but Bill Belichick‘s strategy is clearly different in 2021.

New England has already made several big signings on Monday:

Tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million contract

Pass rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract

Cornerback Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million contract

That doesn’t take into account the players the Patriots have re-signed in Cam Newton and traded for in Trent Brown.

Patriots making moves in the offseason 🤯 – QB Cam Newton

– OLB Matt Judon

– TE Jonnu Smith

– DB Jalen Mills

– NT Davon Godchaux

– OL Trent Brown NE is going to look different this year @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ar8lrZ64Cy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter notes that the Patriots have already spent more this offseason over the last decade.

Patriots already have spent their most guaranteed money on free agents in any offseason over the last decade. https://t.co/iyQI3A72lx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The jokes about the Patriots’ mindset are rolling in on social media. New England is clearly opening up the bank vault on Monday.

Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi is a big fan of the moves, too.

“Rebuild with smart, tough players. Helps that they both come from Vrabel/Flores styles,” he tweeted.

New England is coming off a disappointing 2020 season. The Patriots are clearly hoping for an upgrade in 2021.