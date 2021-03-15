The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Patriots Today

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick crossing his arms during a game.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The NFL’s unofficial free agency period is underway on Monday afternoon and one team is off to the races when it comes to spending.

In somewhat surprising fashion, that team is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have rarely spent big money in free agency over the years, but Bill Belichick‘s strategy is clearly different in 2021.

New England has already made several big signings on Monday:

  • Tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract
  • Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million contract
  • Pass rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract
  • Cornerback Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million contract

That doesn’t take into account the players the Patriots have re-signed in Cam Newton and traded for in Trent Brown.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter notes that the Patriots have already spent more this offseason over the last decade.

The jokes about the Patriots’ mindset are rolling in on social media. New England is clearly opening up the bank vault on Monday.

Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi is a big fan of the moves, too.

“Rebuild with smart, tough players. Helps that they both come from Vrabel/Flores styles,” he tweeted.

New England is coming off a disappointing 2020 season. The Patriots are clearly hoping for an upgrade in 2021.


