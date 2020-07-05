Photo: New England Patriots Kicker Has Tattoo Removed

The New England Patriots’ rookie kicker has had his controversial tattoo removed after announcing plans to do so back in April.

Justin Rohrwasser, a kicker out of Marshall, was a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie kicker quickly made national headlines for a tattoo.

The former Marshall kicker had a tattoo featuring “The Three Percenters,” a right-wing militia group. Rohrwasser was heavily criticized for the tattoo on social media during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rohrwasser said he got the tattoo when he was 18 years old. He claims he did not understand the full meaning of the group when he got it.

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British. I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American,” he told WBZ-TV.

Rohrwasser had vowed to get the tattoo removed. And the Patriots’ kicker fulfilled that promise earlier this week.

Justin Rohrwasser has delivered on his promise … the Patriots kicker has removed a controversial tattoo from his arm after a public outcry, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/wibuCBuYxV — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 4, 2020

Rohrwasser told WBZ-TV that the tattoo was not an issue during his time at Marshall, but things changed once he was drafted.

The New England Patriots drafted Rohrwasser after releasing longtime franchise kicker Stephen Gostkowski in March.