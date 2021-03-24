Patriots Veteran Lawrence Guy Makes Free Agency Decision

The New England Patriots have been the most active team this offseason, re-signing key veterans and adding marquee players from other teams to their roster. Despite already spending an absurd amount of money this free agency, Bill Belichick isn’t done making moves.

Lawrence Guy is the latest player on Belichick’s radar. He had a strong season with the Patriots in 2020, compiling 57 tackles and two sacks.

Guy recently visited with the Miami Dolphins and had interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the veteran defensive tackle decided that its best for him to remain in Foxborough.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, the Patriots are working on finalizing a four-year deal with Guy.

Free-agent DT Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are working on finalizing a four-year deal for Guy to remain in New England — pending a physical — per sources. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

In February, Guy revealed Belichick’s message to the team for the 2021 season.

“Coach is going to do what he’s got to do,” Guy said. “When we left our exit meeting, it was one of those things like, ‘Hey, what’s going to happen next?’ And (Belichick) was like, ‘You guys have to understand. This was a season that we didn’t predict. We had COVID hit. We had a lot of situations that occurred on our team. There was a lot of new people. We didn’t win (the number of) games that we want to win. But that doesn’t mean that we just put our tails under our butts and just walk away. That means you strive to be better the following year.’”

Guy will get the chance to be a part of a highly-motivated Patriots team this fall.