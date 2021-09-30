Patriots Linebacker Has Blunt Response To Tom Brady Question

The storylines surrounding this Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game are seemingly endless.

Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for the first time since he left New England for Tampa Bay. How will the crowd receive him? What will his postgame handshake with Bill Belichick look like? We could go on and on.

The bottom line is Sunday’s game is just that. It’s a football game. And Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon isn’t going to let it spiral into something it’s not.

A reporter asked Judon a question about Brady on Thursday. He responded in blunt fashion.

“Bro, he’s the next QB we’ve got to play,” Judon said of Brady. “… It’s not like we’re afraid of what Tom Brady can do. We have to stop their whole offense”

Good luck Matthew. You just gave Tom Brady extra ammunition to win on Sunday.

Judon’s not necessarily wrong, though. The storylines surrounding Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game almost have nothing to do with the actual football game. They, on the other hand, have everything to do with Brady and Belichick.

It’s no secret Brady and Belichick’s relationship came to an awkward end. You could argue it’s the primary reason No. 12 left New England for Tampa Bay. Regardless, it was an ugly end.

Sunday’s game will mean plenty to Brady, Belichick and Patriots fans. Tune into NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday to catch New England take on Tampa Bay.