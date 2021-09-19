Patriots Linebacker’s Tweet About Zach Wilson Is Going Viral

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got his first opportunity to go up against a Bill Belichick-led defense on Sunday afternoon and it went just about as well as you’d expect. The rookie looked totally outmatched on the way to his team’s second consecutive loss.

Wilson’s struggles began early when he threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the game. When the Jets got the ball back after a Patriots field goal, the rookie threw a second interception on his second throw of the game. The turnovers left New York in a 10-point hole before the first quarter came to a close.

When all was said and done, Wilson threw four interceptions, which directly led to 16 points for the Patriots. New England went on to win the game in dominant fashion, 25-6.

Wilson’s performance left plenty to be desired and drew out some criticism, including from Jets fans themselves. Current Patriots player Kyle Van Noy, who was inactive with a throat injury, also joined in on conversation about the rookie’s performance with a reference to a former New York quarterback.

The veteran linebacker took to Twitter to poke fun at Wilson’s four interception showing by referring to Sam Darnold’s infamous comment during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Patriots in 2019 when he said he was “seeing ghosts.”

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

Ghosts or not, Wilson has plenty to improve upon this upcoming week. While no one expected him to be flawless against Belichick and the Patriots, four turnovers won’t cut it, even as a rookie.

That being said, the Jets need to make some improvements around the roster if they hope to stay competitive in future games. They’ll get the chance to bounce back next weekend on the road against the 2-0 Denver Broncos.