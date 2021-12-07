The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Linebacker Had Funny Postgame Message For Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hands the ball off to running back Damien Harris.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has won a lot of games as a quarterback in his life, but it’s doubtful he was ever asked to do less in a win than he was Monday night.

Jones attempted only three passes in the New England Patriots‘ 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Playing in hellacious winds, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick elected to run the ball 44 times, not counting two late-game kneeldowns.

After the win, New England outside linebacker Matthew Judon gave credit to the Patriots’ offense while also having some fun at Jones’ expense.

Jones has thrown the ball well as a rookie, completing 70.3% of his passes for 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, when you play for Belichick, you have to “do your job” at all times, and last night, that meant handing off on nearly every play.

Surely, Jones is okay with the limited role, as it meant New England picked up another win. The Patriots have now won seven in a row to move to 9-4 on the season.

Currently, they are the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.