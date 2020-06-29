The Patriots Made NFL History With The Cam Newton Signing

The New England Patriots’ signing of Cam Newton wasn’t just big NFL news. It was a historic free agency signing.

Newton, 31, reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with New England on Sunday evening. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback could reportedly earn up to $7.5 million with the Patriots in 2020. He gets a chance to prove himself, likely as the team’s starter, before entering free agency again in 2021.

The Patriots, of course, lost former MVP quarterback Tom Brady earlier in free agency. Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay.

But New England has now added a former MVP quarterback in Newton. The former Panthers quarterback was the NFL’s best player in 2015 when he led Carolina to the Super Bowl.

As it turns out, the Patriots are the first team in NFL history to lose an MVP and add an MVP in the same offseason.

Newton appears to be thrilled with the move. He took to his Instagram Story shortly following the news breaking.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

Newton will have to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, but as long as he’s healthy, that shouldn’t be a problem.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Miami.