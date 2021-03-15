Last week, the New England Patriots re-signed dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton. Fast forward to Monday, the organization gifted Newton one of the top offensive free agents on the market.

The Patriots have signed star free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith. The former Tennessee Titans player has come to an agreement with New England on a four-year deal worth $50 million with $32.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the Patriots on a 4–year, $50 million deals that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN,” Schefty tweeted on Monday.

Jonnu Smith was without a doubt the top tight end available on the market. He’ll provide an immediate impact for the Patriots offense, giving Cam Newton a big-time playmaker to work with.

At just 25 years old, Jonnu Smith is at the peak of his game. Last season with the Tennessee Titans, Smith caught 41 passes for 448 yards and a staggering eight touchdowns. It was the best season of his already impressive four-year NFL career.

It’s no secret the Patriots needed to add a few sparks on offense ahead of this upcoming season. New England lacked firepower, especially in the passing game, last year.

Smith gives the Patriots a sure-handed explosive tight end who’s especially dangerous in the red-zone. Newton has to be happy with how the start of the free-agency period is playing out.

Bill Belichick got to work quickly on Monday by signing the top available tight end at the start of free agency.