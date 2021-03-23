On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a decision regarding one of the team’s more controversial recent draft picks.

The Patriots selected Justin Rohrwasser, a kicker out of Marshall, with a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Not long after the team made the selection, the rookie kicker quickly made national headlines for a controversial tattoo.

The former Marshall kicker had a tattoo featuring “The Three Percenters,” a right-wing militia group. He eventually had the tattoo removed before the 2020 season kicked off.

After all of the controversy, the Patriots waived Rohrwasser right before the season started. He eventually signed with team’s practice squad, where he spent his rookie campaign.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team decided it was the right time to move on from Rohrwasser. ESPN insider Mike Reiss said the team waived him this afternoon.

The Patriots have waived kicker Justin Rohrwasser today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 23, 2021

Rohrwasser did not kick for the Patriots during the 2020 season.

He initially said the tattoo wasn’t an issue at Marshall – until he got drafted. He explained its significance following the draft.

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British. I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American,” he told WBZ-TV.

Rohrwasser will be looking for a new team this offseason.