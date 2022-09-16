Patriots Make Decision On Mac Jones Before Steelers Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite dealing with an illness earlier this week, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be ready to roll for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Friday, the Patriots removed Jones from their injury report. That means he'll be active for Week 2.

Of course, this is great news for the Patriots. They didn't want to enter Pittsburgh with Brian Hoyer as their starting quarterback.

Even though Jones is a full-go heading into Sunday, it's imperative New England protects him. The offensive line struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins

Jones underwent X-rays on his back following the season opener. Fortunately, all the results came back "fine."

"Feels good, keeping it warm, throwing the football," Jones said, via ESPN.

Jones knows it won't be easy going up against Mike Tomlin's defense.

"Steelers [have] always had that hard-nosed, turnover-type football team. They've kept that M.O."

The Patriots will try to capture their first win of the season on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.