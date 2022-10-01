Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status.

The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game.

ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised the Patriots have already ruled out Meyers.

"The Patriots have downgraded WR Jakobi Meyers to out for Sunday," Reiss said. "This is a surprise to me, as Meyers seemed optimistic about his chances late this week. Team playing it safe."

Meyers has not played for the Patriots since Week 2 due to a knee injury.

In two games this season, Meyers has 13 catches for 150 yards.

Meyers isn't the only key member of the Patriots' offense who'll be sitting out this Sunday's game. Mac Jones has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Patriots and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.