After trading out of the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots decided to keep the 37th overall pick and make their selection on Day 2.

And with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne. Despite being a safety, he projects as a versatile NFL prospect capable of playing safety, cornerback or kick returner.

If you don’t remember Dugger from the 2019 season that’s because Lenoir-Rhyne doesn’t play in FBS – or Division I for that matter. The Bears have become a powerhouse in the South Atlantic Conference of Division II, going 25-3 over the last two years.

Dugger didn’t start for his high school until he was a senior. As a result, he only got a handful of scholarship offers – none of which came from the FBS.

So with the first pick in the draft, Bill Belichick took a versatile player who has a chip on his shoulder.

Sounds like a familiar formula.

The Patriots have four picks coming up in the third round of the NFL draft. Knowing Belichick, he’s got a bunch of player in mind that he can torment the rest of the league with.

The NFL Draft is on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.