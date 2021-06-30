Patriots Named ‘Ideal’ Destination For Veteran Wide Receiver

After two so-so seasons with the New York Giants, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate is still looking for a place to play in 2021.

Tate, who turns 33 in August, is on the tail end of his career, and no longer boasts the ability to make explosive plays after the catch the way he once did. However, he still could be an asset as an experienced depth piece for the right team.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan has just such a team in mind. This week, he wondered if the New England Patriots might be the perfect landing spot for Tate.

“It’s no secret that Bill Belichick’s skill-position players didn’t leave much to be desired last season and they made a push to fix that by making a big splash early in free agency this offseason,” Sullivan wrote. “The headliners include bringing in tight ends Hunter and Jonnu Smith along with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. “While those additions should help, Tate could be another savvy addition to bring in and contend for a roster spot. After all, there was reportedly some interest in New England when he was a free agent in 2019, so it’s safe to wonder if that interest is still there to a degree.”

Last season, Tate played in only 12 games, registering 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns, his lowest totals since 2011.

Recently, the one-time Pro Bowler outlined three places he would like to play. Interestingly, he did not mention New England.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West to be honest.”

A second-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of Notre Dame in 2010, Tate has logged 695 receptions, 8,278 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns thus far in his career.