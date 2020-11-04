Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots are reportedly adding some depth to their wide receivers unit.

According to a report by ESPN’s Field Yates, New England is signing veteran NFL wide receiver Donte Moncrief. The 27-year-old wide receiver will reportedly be signing to New England’s practice squad, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his way to the active roster.

New England has dealt with multiple losses on offense this season, including star wide receiver Julian Edelman heading to the Injured List.

Moncrief was a third-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2014 NFL Draft. He’s played for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. Moncrief was on the New York Jets’ practice squad for part of this season.

The former Ole Miss Rebels star has 204 career catches for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Per @FieldYates, the Patriots are signing veteran WR Donte Moncrief to their practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Moncrief has 204 career receptions in 77 regular-season games with the Colts, Jaguars, Steelers and Panthers. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2020

The Patriots are now 2-5 on the 2020 season and have a very outside chance at making a run at the playoffs.

Cam Newton recently described the “vibe” in the locker room on WEEI.

“Just the vibe that you get in that locker room is we just need one,” he said. “Going back and knowing this team as well as I do know this team, coming off of that Raiders win, I think everybody had a full head of steam and momentum. Then obviously what happened with COVID and everything like that, it’s just been a slippery slope, walking down a slippery aisle trying to regain your footing. One thing I do know about this team is once we get that first one, that next one is almost, ‘OK, we remember how to win. OK, we know how this feels. This is where situational football kicks in, let’s do a better job of doing this, that and the third.’

“There’s no doubt in my mind that guys are taking the proper steps of focusing on each and every day, each and every rep, each and every practice that will inevitably lead to in-game success for one particular game. We have a relatively young, but mature team that keeps everybody focused and in line with what the common goal is for that specific day and week.”

New England is set to take on the 0-8 New York Jets on Monday Night Football.