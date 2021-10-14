Patriots Reportedly Get Good News On Offensive Line

The New England Patriots have had a very difficult time putting its entire starting offensive line on the field, a real issue with a rookie quarterback behind them in Mac Jones. Today, they got some relief on that front.

Mike Onwenu missed last weekend’s game while on the COVID-19 list. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, he’s eligible to return to the team today, in time to prepare for a big game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The second-year lineman out of Michigan started all 16 games of his rookie season in 2020. He was plugged in as starter for the first four games this year as well, before missing last weekend’s narrow win over the Houston Texans. He played every snap in the team’s first three games, though he missed a good chunk in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England still has plenty to work through. Isaiah Wynn remains on the COVID-19 list, Shaq Mason missed Wednesday’s practice as he works through an abdominal injury, and Trent Brown is still on injured reserve. They could still be down three starters on Sunday.

The Patriots take on a Dallas Cowboys team that has been surging since its Week 1 loss to Tampa. Dallas has taken control of the NFC East race, and looks to score a big cross-conference win on Sunday.

Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game kicks off at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET. CBS will have television coverage of the event.

