Patriots Offensive Line Suffers Another Major Blow

The New England Patriots were dealt two serious blows to their offensive line on Tuesday afternoon.

Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have placed both starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu on the COVID/reserve list.

Wynn would be a big loss. He’s the team’s starting left tackle and has done a solid job protecting the pocket for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Onwenu, meanwhile, was benched on Sunday for Ted Karras.

Regardless, he provides significant depth for the New England offensive line. This isn’t good.

“Per @FieldYates, the Patriots have placed starting LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Mike Onwenu on the COVID-19 list. Could be a Yodny Cajuste/Ted Karras combination opening practice on the left side this week,” wrote Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

The Patriots are coming off the heels of a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Mac Jones was sensational. The former Alabama star had 275 yards passing and two scores with one pick. He outplayed Tom Brady the entire game and gave the Patriots a chance to win the game. Nick Folk wound up missing a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, though.

The good news for the Patriots is Jones already looks like a franchise quarterback. Now, it’s up to him to figure out how to get New England back in the win column. That’ll be tough if the left side of his offensive line is unable to give it a go.

The Patriots take on the Houston Texans this Sunday.