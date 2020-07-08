Patriots Officially Announce Cam Newton With Appropriate Tweet

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots officially announced the signing of free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with their former No. 1 overall pick. Despite having him under contract for another year, new head coach Matt Rhule decided against it.

Newton lasted on the open market for a few months before Bill Belichick and company came calling. The Patriots signed Newton to a very team-friendly deal that will pay him at most $7.5 million for the 2020 season.

A few days after signing the star free agent, New England announced the news on Twitter. The Patriots did so in appropriate fashion, with the interesting font choice Newton uses on his social media channels.

Check it out.

New England became the first time in NFL history to lose an MVP quarterback and land another one during the offseason.

Longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents elsewhere earlier this offseason. He signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just a few months later, the Patriots signed another former MVP and No. 1 overall pick in Cam Newton. He’s expected to compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting roll, which could end up being no contest.

Newton has proved he’s an elite quarterback in the league when healthy. Can he find the form he had in 2015 when he was the league’s MVP?