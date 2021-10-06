Patriots Officially Announce Decision On Pro Bowl LB Jamie Collins

After one-and-one-eighth seasons with the Detroit Lions, Pro Bowl linebacker Jamie Collins became a free agent once again after two games. But will his former team, the New England Patriots, take him back for a third run?

The answer is a resounding Yes. On Wednesday, Collins’ agent, David Canter, announced that Collins has signed a deal with the Patriots for a third run with the team that drafted him in 2013.

“THE RETURN Part III. Congratulations @GSEworldwide client Jamie Collins,” Canter wrote, adding an image of Collins in a Patriots uniform.

The 31-year-old linebacker joins the Patriots with seven tackles, one QB hit and one fumble recovery on the season. But the Lions decided to release him in late-September after failing to trade him.

Jamie Collins was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly became a starter, leading the team in tackles in 2014 en route to winning the Super Bowl.

The following year, Collins made the Pro Bowl after leading the league with five forced fumbles. He also had 5.5 sacks, 89 tackles, an interception and six passes defended.

Collins was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and later signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the team. He he was released after a 2018 season.

Collins returned to the Patriots for a second stint in 2019, and signed a three-year, $30 million deal. But despite playing well in 2020, the team was ready to let him go this year.

What kind of an impact will Collins make now that he’s back in New England?