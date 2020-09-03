Patriots Officially Released 3 Players On Thursday Night

Thursday has been a boon for newly-anointed Patriots starting QB Cam Newton. But not everyone in New England is as lucky as he is.

The New England Patriots officially announced today that they’re releasing three players. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr., rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett and cornerback Michael Jackson.

Sanu’s release comes just ten months after a mid-season trade with the Atlanta Falcons. New England gave up a second round pick and got eight games out of him.

Jackson is another player the Patriots acquired in a trade. Last month the Patriots offered a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions when Detroit planned to waive him. They will presumably no longer have to pay that pick anymore.

As for Barnett, the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent in late-August. Barnette was a four-year contributor for the Georgia Bulldogs, racking up 47 tackles, and 0.5 tackles for loss in 27 games.

Of the three cuts, Sanu’s was by far the most surprising. Considering what the Patriots gave Atlanta just to get him, one would think they would have tried to keep him on for longer than a half season.

In a year where Cam Newton is expected to replace the stellar production of Tom Brady, they need every good receiver they can get.

But Bill Belichick has proven us all wrong before.

Will there be any other surprise cuts before the start of the 2020 season?