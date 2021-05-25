The Spun

Patriots Lineman Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown throw for Alabama football.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a rushing touchdown by Najee Harris #22 in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have begun their 2021 organized team activities, giving first-round pick Mac Jones his first opportunity to work with his new teammates.

New England picked the Alabama quarterback with the 15th overall pick back in April. He’ll start his career behind Cam Newton on the depth chart, battling for reps with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

It’s early for Jones, but he has made a good first impression on at least one of the guys who will be blocking for him when he takes the field in a game.

“I mean, I think he looks good all around,” Patriots second-year offensive lineman Mike Onwenu said Tuesday, via NESN. “I think he fits the personnel, fits the team.”

Heading into this year’s draft, many NFL pundits thought Jones would be an ideal fit in New England. He seems to be starting on the right foot, though there’s a long way to go before Bill Belichick trusts Jones to be his starting quarterback.

In the meantime, he’ll just need to continue to perform as expected in OTAs and training camp.


