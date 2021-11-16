The Spun

Patriots OT Trent Brown Shares Terrifying Medical Story

new england patriots ot trent brown walks onto the fieldFOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Trent Brown #77 of the New England Patriots stands in the tunnel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown shared a terrifying story about the 2020 season.

Brown said he was going through a normal pre-game routine before a game against the Cleveland Browns. The star offensive line, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, said he received his normal treatment – which included and IV.

Unfortunately, something terrible happened. An air bubble entered his bloodstream and medical personnel rushed him to the hospital. Brown said he passed out and nearly died following the medical mishap.

“To pass out and almost go into cardiac arrest was crazy,” Brown said via MassLive.com. “I almost died, so it was scary. I was in Cleveland by myself in the hospital for a few days.”

When asked about his mindset during the ordeal, Brown said he thought about his kids and even entertained the idea of retirement.

“I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retirement. It was that scary,” Brown said. “I was about to be done with it.”

The veteran offensive lineman said it took him eight months to feel normal again.

“To actually fully recover, it probably took about eight months to feel normal again,” Brown said. “To actually start making steps as far as improvement to feel like myself again on the field.”

Thankfully Brown fully recovered from the medical mishap.

