Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Simmons says some Patriots "birdies" told him Kraft loves Zappe and wanted the 2022 fourth-round pick to start last week.

“One thing I heard — as you know, I have some Pats birdies — Kraft loves Zappe,” Simmons said, via WEEI.com. “And Kraft thought he should’ve started this week over Hoyer. He’s, like, all-in on Zappe.”

Kraft will get his wish this Sunday. Zappe is on track to make his first NFL start against the Detroit Lions.

After being pressed into action against Green Bay, the former Western Kentucky star completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.