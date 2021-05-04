Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Purchases Massive Hamptons House

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a key offseason acquisition recently, and it had nothing to do with football.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kraft closed out a massive $43 million off-market deal on a beach house in the Hamptons, one of the most expensive home-buying transactions this year in the vacation hotspot.

“Mr. Kraft’s new home was never publicly listed for sale so details are scant,” writes Katherine Clarke of the WSJ about the Southampton, N.Y. property. “The roughly 7,000-square-foot home was built in 2017 and replaced a historic cottage known as “A Wee Lyr Mor,” property records show. The main house is modern, with a pitched roof and large square windows arranged in a grid-like pattern, according to Google Maps. There is also a large oceanfront pool.”

Exclu: Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the buyer of a $43 million beach house in the Hamptons https://t.co/V7M5jhi4Q2 — Katherine Clarke (@KathyClarkeNYC) May 4, 2021

The 79-year-old Kraft is the owner of a number of expensive properties, including ones in Palm Beach, Fla. and Cape Cod.

If he wanted to, we’re sure he could afford a few more. According to Forbes, Kraft’s real-time net worth is just shy of $7 billion.

You could do a lot with that kind of change.