The New England Patriots Have Traded CB Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots wanted to try and find a trade partner for cornerback Stephon Gilmore before releasing him. They found one in the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina stepped in and acquired the 31-year-old Gilmore moments ago in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The move is the second cornerback trade the Panthers have executed recently. On September 27, they added C.J. Henderson in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gilmore has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since the summer due to a quad injury. He’s eligible to come off the list after Week 6, meaning the earliest he could debut for Carolina is Week 7 against the New York Giants.

Carolina has been prowling for cornerbacks since rookie first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke his foot in a game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. Gilmore will join a CB unit that also features Henderson, fourth-year pro Donte Jackson, nickelback A.J, Bouye and veteran Rashaan Melvin.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore has recorded 411 tackles, 25 interceptions and 111 passes defensed in nine professional seasons. He earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019.