Report: Patriots Are Eyeing 1 Quarterback As Their ‘Plan A’

It sounds like the New England Patriots are going to be among the most-aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly ready to spend and the franchise armed with ammunition in that department.

“You look at teams, like, for example, the Patriots, who are flush with capital this offseason in terms of cap space,” Field Yates said this week. “This is a team that could have 60-plus million dollars in cap space if they do nothing. That number could balloon if they make a couple of cuts on their own. And let me ask you something that’s a rhetorical question: Do you think Bill Belichick wants to go 7-9 again next year? Yeah, we know the answer to that question.

“We’ll talk about the quarterback solution the Patriots have to figure out at some point this offseason. But when you’ve got teams that are effectively sitting out in free agency — you’ve gone from 32 to 24 teams that are actually spending and the Patriots have a stack of cash — I know this team was down last year, but I expect them to look a lot different by the time we get to the first wave of free agency. Bill Belichick is ready to spend.”

The Patriots’ biggest question is at quarterback, where Cam Newton is a free agent and Jarrett Stidham remains unproven.

According to one report, New England has a clear “Plan A” at the position.

“From what I gather from talking to people this week, over the past week, Jimmy Garoppolo still is far and away their Plan A,” Greg Bedard said on “The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast” earlier this week. “That, if they had to draw it up, exactly the optimal situation for the Patriots for this coming season, it’s Jimmy G coming back here. And of course, that’s all dependent on the 49ers doing something.”

The 49ers have said that Garoppolo is their man at quarterback, but many doubt that to be the true case. Don’t be surprised if the former Patriots quarterback ends up back in New England at some point.