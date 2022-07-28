Patriots Play-Caller Revealed: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One of the biggest losses for the New England Patriots this offseason involved their coaching staff. Longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the team to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots haven't officially given an assistant coach the title of offensive coordinator, but NFL Network is reporting that Bill Belichick named a play-caller for the 2022 season.

Per NFL Network's report, former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will handle the offensive play-calling duties in New England.

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was also considered for the gig, but it sounds like Patricia won this battle.

On Wednesday, Patricia was seen calling offensive plays for the Patriots during the first day of training camp. At this point, it's not a surprise to see him get the job.

Patriots fans, however, aren't thrilled about this news.

While fans seem to be against this move, it's worth mentioning that Bill Belichick recently raved about his offensive staff.

“I think I’ve said many times that I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word,” Belichick said. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good — exceptional at the entire gamut. I’m glad we have both of them. They do a good job.”

Patricia will have large shoes to fill this upcoming season, that's for sure.