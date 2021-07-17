The Spun

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field.

NFL fans are already circling their calendars for Week 4 of the upcoming season, as Tom Brady will make his return to Gillette Stadium. However, this time around he won’t be on the New England Patriots’ sideline.

Even though Brady has accomplished so much for the franchise, Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart isn’t going to treat this Week 4 showdown any different just because of all the history between the two sides.

Cowart explained why he’s taking a simple approach to this highly-anticipated showdown between the Buccaneers and Patriots during the latest Patriots Way of Life podcast.

“I mean, I ain’t tripping that he’s coming back. He’s done a lot of things for this organization,” Cowart said. “He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent.”

Believe it or not, Cowart also said that he doesn’t want New England to have a pregame ceremony for Brady.

“We ain’t welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that. They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be no— bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”

We’d be really surprised if the Patriots didn’t conduct some type of ceremony for Brady.

Fans don’t have to like the way Brady’s tenure with the Patriots ended, but he led the franchise to six Super Bowls and is undoubtedly the greatest player to ever suit up for them.


