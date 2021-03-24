Patriots Player Reportedly Saved Woman From Park Attack

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron is being labeled a hero this week due to his recent actions in Tempe, Arizona.

Over the weekend, Herron and a man named Murry Rogers came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked at Kiwanis Park. They detained the suspect until the cops arrived.

This heroic act didn’t go unnoticed, as the Tempe Police Department presented Herron and Rogers with Outstanding Service Awards this Wednesday.

Herron revealed what was going through his head when he heard the woman screaming for help at the park.

“At that moment, I was in shock,” Herron said, via 12 News. “It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking. I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be.”

Tempe PD presented awards to two men, including @Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron, credited for stopping a sexual assault in a Tempe park on Saturday. https://t.co/z1LkHkmE9b — 12 News (@12News) March 24, 2021

Herron admit that he’s not a very violent person, but he knew that he had to be aggressive in this particular situation.

“I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody. I do have a loud voice. I yelled, told him to get off of her and then yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come.”

We tip our cap to Justin Herron and Murry Rogers for their heroic actions this past weekend.