Look: Patriots Player Wants A Starting Quarterback Change

Well, here's something you don't see often: Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is publicly supporting a quarterback change in New England.

Brown liked an Instagram post of a quote from Bill Barnwell that said the Patriots should pursue either Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason.

"The Patriots have to at least call Brady's people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career," Barnwell wrote. "They could also pursue Garoppolo."

After seeing this social media activity from Brown, it's fair to say he's not a fan of Mac Jones.

Jones has struggled in his second season, throwing for 2,310 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

What makes this situation so awkward is the fact that Brown is the starting left tackle for the Patriots. It's just not a great look for him or the team.

If the Patriots aren't confident in Jones moving forward, it would make sense for the front office to pursue Brady and Garoppolo. They both have ample experience playing for Bill Belichick.

For now though, Brown will have to protect Jones' blind side - whether he wants to or not.