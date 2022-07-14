Look: Patriots Players React To The N'Keal Harry Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots traded wide receiver N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. Judging by the reactions on social media, his former teammates will miss him.

Harry posted the following message on his Instagram account this Wednesday: "Chicago, let's get to it."

Several players on the Patriots left a comment on Harry's post. They sent their well wishes to the former first-round pick out of Arizona State.

"Go crazy," Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said.

"Turn up," Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown wrote.

"Get yours my brotha," Patriots running back J.J. Taylor commented.

Harry has not lived up to his draft billing so far. Since entering the league, he has 57 career receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots selected Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel were all drafted after him.

Harry has been mentioned in trade rumors for over a year, but it took the Patriots a decent amount of time to find a deal that worked for them.

Maybe, just maybe, we'll see Harry reach his full potential in Chicago.