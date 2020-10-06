Patriots Practice Squad Player Put On COVID-19 List

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Field Yates revealed the New England Patriots placed another player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the report, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray is the latest to be placed on the list. That comes after star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.

It’s unclear if Murray tested positive for the virus at this point. The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive or had direct contact with someone who tested positive.

Before Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots had no other positive tests – outside of Cam Newton, of course.

Patriots practice squad DT Bill Murray has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2020

The Chiefs-Patriots game was scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon before Newton’s positive test. After both teams went through two days of testing the game was rescheduled for Monday night.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs walked out with a 26-10 win. Kansas City’s defense stepped up with a big performance against backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

New England might not have to wait too long before Newton gets back on the field. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Newton has been asymptomatic since testing positive over the weekend.

If he tests negative this week, there is a chance he could see the field this weekend against the Denver Broncos. At 2-2, the Patriots have to hope Newton won’t miss significant time moving forward.