Patriots Put Notable Running Back On Injured Reserve

On Sunday, running back Ty Montgomery scored the only touchdown for New England Patriots in their season-opening loss.

On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Montgomery on injured reserve. The veteran will miss at least the next four games.

Montgomery actually injured his ankle on August 26 but was able to play 21 offensive snaps and see time on special teams against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

On the afternoon, Montgomery carried twice for minus-2 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards and a score.

With Montgomery going on IR for the next few weeks at least, wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey took his place on the active roster.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will remain the top two running backs in New England, with fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong potentially now in line for some game action.

The Patriots also have running backs Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor on the practice squad.