Former Patriots QB Makes Bold Prediction For Week 1 Starter

A former New England Patriots quarterback has made a bold prediction for the team’s Week 1 starter.

Former New England quarterback Scott Zolak thinks Bill Belichick will go with Jarrett Stidham over Cam Newton to open the 2020 season.

Zolak, who has connections within the Patriots organization, makes his prediction based on what he’s heard from Stidham’s teammates and coaches.

“I believe Jarrett’s gonna be the starter, from the people I’ve talked to,” Zolak said on “Zolak & Bertrand” on Tuesday. “People that I trust, players, people tied to the team, team captains. The way they speak of Jarrett Stidham and the work he has put in.”

Zolak, 52, was a Patriots quarterback from 1991-98. He threw for eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,314 yards.

Newton, the former NFL MVP, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last month. He is widely expected to start for New England this fall.

Newton has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks when healthy, but Zolak isn’t convinced the quarterback will be fully integrated in New England’s system in time for Week 1.

“I just don’t know if Cam Newton is gonna do this in 35 days and be ready to go unless it’s some completely different offense that’s going to run at 40% efficiency,” Zolak added.

New England is set to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.