Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham.

So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback.

Breer said this trade between the Patriots and Raiders will include late-round pick swaps. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that New England will send a seventh-round pick with Stidham to Las Vegas in return for a sixth-round pick.

This deal will allow Stidham to reunite with Josh McDaniels, who left the Patriots this offseason to become the head coach of the Raiders. He could potentially compete for the backup job with Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Stidham has 270 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The writing was on the wall for Stidham's departure once the Patriots selected Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Zappe finished his college career on a high note, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. He probably won't be replacing Mac Jones as the starter in New England, but he could develop into a serviceable backup.