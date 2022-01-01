Patriots Reportedly Reach Notable Contract Extension With Key Player

With Week 17 just around the corner, the New England Patriots have signed one of their veteran defensive backs to a long-term contract extension.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing safety Adrian Phillips to a three-year extension. The deal has a max value of $14.25 million.

“Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, per source, as Adam Caplan also reported,” Schefter said.

The Patriots signed Phillips to a two-year, $6 million contract before the 2020 season. It’s safe to say that turned out to be a good deal for the Patriots.

Since joining the Patriots in 2020, Phillips has 185 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions.

Phillips has taken his game to new heights this season, racking up 76 total tackles, eight passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, per source, as @caplannfl also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2022

If the Patriots didn’t sign Phillips to this contract extension, they may have found themselves in a bidding war in March.

Phillips, 29, is a proven player with tons of experience on defense and special teams. There would’ve been several teams interested in his services.

This contract also indicates that Phillips’ knee is doing just fine. He was officially listed as questionable for Week 17.