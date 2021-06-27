The Patriots ‘Briefly’ Issued Rob Gronkowski’s Number

Prior to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Rob Gronkowski played nine productive years for the New England Patriots. He made four All-Pro First Teams and won three Super Bowls during that span, becoming one of the most dominant tight ends in league history.

However, the Patriots don’t seem eager to immortalize Gronkowski by retiring his number. In fact, the tight end’s iconic No. 87 jersey was briefly reissued earlier this week.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the organization gave out the number to wide receiver Devin Ross who tried out for the team at last week’s mandatory minicamp. Once he made the roster, Ross was issued No. 8, signaling that the Patriots might not be that eager to hand out Gronkowski’s jersey just yet.

“Ross had donned number 87 during his tryout, which marked the first time Rob Gronkowski’s old number was back in circulation, but it was a short-lived return,” Reiss wrote. “Now that he’s been signed to the 90-man roster, Ross has officially been issued No. 8 (along with linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley).”

New England's brief re-issuance of No. 87 brings an intriguing question into focus: Will any player from the 2001-2019 Patriots other than Tom Brady get his number retired?

The Patriots have retired just seven numbers in franchise history, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Only one of those players, Bruce Armstrong, overlapped with the Bill Belichick era, which means that some of the organization’s best from the last two decades have yet to receive the honor of having their jersey hung up for good.

Florio points out that many others from the Belichick and Brady run in the 2000’s and 2010’s have had their jerseys put back into circulation. Richard Seymour’s 93, Ty Law’s 24, Tedy Bruschi’s 54, Troy Brown’s 80, Adam Vinatieri’s 4, and Rodney Harrison’s 37 have all be reissued.

There’s no doubt that Brady’s No. 12 jersey will never be worn by another member of the New England Patriots. However, Gronkowski might see his No. 87 pop back up soon enough if the organization is hesitant to part with too many numbers.

Even if that does become the case, few Patriots fans will forget what the future Hall of Fame tight end meant to the franchise.