Patriots Release First Look At Cam Newton In New Uniform

For the past decade, Cam Newton has been sporting a Carolina Panthers jersey. All good things must come to an end though, as the franchise decided to cut the former MVP back in March due to his injury history.

It took Newton several months to find a new home in the NFL, but the New England Patriots felt like he was worth the risk. He signed a one-year deal with the AFC East champs that includes a plethora of incentives.

Now that training camp is underway for all 32 teams, the Patriots have finally released images of Newton wearing the team’s uniform.

Although it might take Carolina fans some time to adjust to seeing Newton in a different jersey, the navy blue color fits like a glove for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Newton won’t just be handed the starting quarterback job for the Patriots. He’ll have to battle Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham for the role.

New England isn’t necessarily the perfect long-term home for Newton, but it’s the perfect spot for him to rebuild his value before hitting the open market again.

When healthy, Newton is an elite playmaker that could take over games. We haven’t seen him at 100 percent in a few years now, yet that doesn’t mean there isn’t gas left in the tank.