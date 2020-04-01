Video: Patriots Release Message From Bill Belichick

Most people believe that Bill Belichick lives and breathes football, and to be honest it might be true. Nonetheless, even Belichick knows somethings in life are much bigger than sports. The latest pandemic taking over the nation falls in that department.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots released a message from Belichick. He explains to everyone why we’ll all need to act like a team if we want to move past this virus and essentially receive our old lives back.

“We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals – doctors, nurses, medical workers and others – who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need,” Belichick said. “We are facing a difficult opponent. It will take teamwork, discipline and commitment to do the right things all the time. I encourage everyone to shelter in place for as long as necessary as we fight this virus together.”

Belichick finished his message to everyone with a phrase that he actually tells his team: “Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

Well said, Coach Belichick.

You don’t have to like the Patriots to agree with Belichick’s message. In fact, you don’t even have to be fan of football to get on board with his proposal.

Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time.