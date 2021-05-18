The Spun

Patriots Release Player Who Opted Out Of 2020 Season

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With training camp just two months away, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are doing their best to put together a well-rounded roster. On Tuesday afternoon, the team decided to part ways with a veteran offensive lineman.

New England has waived offensive lineman Najee Toran this afternoon. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Toran spent nearly two years with the San Francisco 49ers before eventually signing a deal with the Patriots. At 25 years old, he should find another opportunity elsewhere this offseason.

The Patriots bolstered their offensive line earlier this offseason, trading for Trent Brown and drafting Will Sherman. There just wasn’t any space on the depth chart for Toran.

Toran was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in his final season at UCLA. He hasn’t received much playing time in the NFL, but he could potentially carve out a role for himself this year – if he signs with a new team.

While the Patriots did say farewell to Toran this week, they did bring back a familiar face in Brian Hoyer. The veteran quarterback recently signed a one-year deal.

Hoyer will compete in training camp with Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Patriots are hoping to make a huge statement this fall.


