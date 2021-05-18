Patriots Release Player Who Opted Out Of 2020 Season

With training camp just two months away, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are doing their best to put together a well-rounded roster. On Tuesday afternoon, the team decided to part ways with a veteran offensive lineman.

New England has waived offensive lineman Najee Toran this afternoon. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Toran spent nearly two years with the San Francisco 49ers before eventually signing a deal with the Patriots. At 25 years old, he should find another opportunity elsewhere this offseason.

The Patriots bolstered their offensive line earlier this offseason, trading for Trent Brown and drafting Will Sherman. There just wasn’t any space on the depth chart for Toran.

The Patriots waived interior OL Najee Toran today. Toran had opted out of last season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 18, 2021

Toran was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in his final season at UCLA. He hasn’t received much playing time in the NFL, but he could potentially carve out a role for himself this year – if he signs with a new team.

While the Patriots did say farewell to Toran this week, they did bring back a familiar face in Brian Hoyer. The veteran quarterback recently signed a one-year deal.

Hoyer will compete in training camp with Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Patriots are hoping to make a huge statement this fall.