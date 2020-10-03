Patriots Release Statement Following The Cam Newton News

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates broke the news that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of his positive test, Newton will not take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The news comes after eight Tennessee Titans players tested positive for the virus this week.

Not long after the news broke, the Patriots released a statement. New England did not name Newton, but confirmed that a player tested positive for COVID-19.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

As for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the Patriots said they are waiting to hear from the NFL.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs.”

Schefter said the team was scheduled to board a 1:00 p.m. ET flight this afternoon to Seattle. After Cam’s positive test, the team decided to wait to hear from the NFL before making the trip.