Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Patriots officially parted ways with one of their offensive weapons. The front office has decided to waive wide receiver Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.

Perry, a seventh-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. In limited action with the Dolphins, he had nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for five rushing yards.

During the Dolphins’ final roster cuts this year, they decided to release Perry. He was then claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

The Patriots were hopeful that Perry could help out their offense, but he was quickly placed on injured reserve in September because of a foot injury.

Unfortunately for Perry, he was never able to make up for that lost time.

The Patriots have waived WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve. The team had claimed Perry from the Dolphins at the start of the season, but Perry has spent most of this season on IR. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2021

The Patriots don’t really have a need for Perry at the moment. They have plenty of wide receivers making plays for their offense on a weekly basis.

Kendrick Bourne has shown he can make a handful of explosive plays, Jakobi Meyers has done an excellent job of becoming a possession receiver, and Nelson Agholor has been a steady deep threat.

As for Perry, he’ll have to hope that another team has a vision for him. To be fair, he did show a lot of versatility during his time at Navy.