Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Patriots officially parted ways with one of their offensive weapons. The front office has decided to waive wide receiver Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.

Perry, a seventh-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. In limited action with the Dolphins, he had nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for five rushing yards.

During the Dolphins’ final roster cuts this year, they decided to release Perry. He was then claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

The Patriots were hopeful that Perry could help out their offense, but he was quickly placed on injured reserve in September because of a foot injury.

Unfortunately for Perry, he was never able to make up for that lost time.

The Patriots don’t really have a need for Perry at the moment. They have plenty of wide receivers making plays for their offense on a weekly basis.

Kendrick Bourne has shown he can make a handful of explosive plays, Jakobi Meyers has done an excellent job of becoming a possession receiver, and Nelson Agholor has been a steady deep threat.

As for Perry, he’ll have to hope that another team has a vision for him. To be fair, he did show a lot of versatility during his time at Navy.

